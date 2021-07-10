Incessant destruction of crops on farmlands in Plateau may breed hunger – NUJ

The Plateau chapter of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has decried incessant and wanton destruction of crops on farmlands in the state.

The union stated this in a communiqué issued on Saturday in Jos by its Secretary, Mr Peter Amine, at the end of its congress held on Friday evening.

The union said that the development might lead to shortage in food supply, thereby resulting in hunger in the state and the country in general.

NUJ called on security agencies, particularly Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to safeguard farmers and farmlands in order to avert the looming food scarcity in the state.

“There is an increasing rate of destruction of crops on farmlands and if nothing is urgently done, there may be food scarcity and serious hunger.

“We want to call on government and security agencies, especially NSCDC to use its Agro Rangers to address the ugly trend,” it stated.

The union also called on government to regulate the activities of tricycle riders in Jos, stating that the means of transportation was being used to perpetrate crimes in the state.

“We call on government to regulate the operations of tricycle riders in Jos.

“Lots of crimes are being committed, using that means transportation; people are losing their lives and loved ones on daily basis.

“We advocate that their time of operation be reviewed backward to 6 pm. daily to ensure sanity on our roads and safety of lives and property,” it said.

The union further noted, with deep concern, the increasing rate of cult activities and drug abuse among youths in the state, calling on security agencies to address the menace. (NAN)

