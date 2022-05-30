INC applauds emergence of Ijaw candidates in primaries

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) on Sunday applauded the emergence of Ijaws as candidates of leading political parties in the recently held primary elections across the Niger Delta.

The INC congratulated Ijaw governorship, House of Representatives and senatorial aspirants, who emerged as candidates in the primaries conducted by their respective political parties.

The President of the INC, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, made the commendation in an interview with journalists at the Bayelsa International Airport, shortly on his arrival from an assignment in Abuja.

Okaba particularly expressed delight over the emergence of riverine governorship candidates for the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Accord Party, among others in Rivers.

He lauded the parties, political leaders and the people and government of Rivers for the significant choice of eminent Ijaw sons, as the flag bearers of the parties for the 2023 general polls.

Okaba also expressed confidence in the capacity and ability of the flag bearers to effectively govern the state, if any of them got elected as governor.

He said the process for their emergence was largely devoid of rancour and violence, which characterized previous elections.

He praised politicians, who lost in the primaries, for demonstrating the spirit of sportsmanship.

The INC chief also urged the parties and political actors to shun political thuggery and ensure a peaceful environment, as the build-up to the forthcoming polls gathered momentum.

Okaba warned politicians and their supporters against the use of Ijaw communities as battlefields in their quest to realise their political ambitions.

He noted that Ijaw communities and Ijaw people had been victims of political mayhem unleashed on them in the past by desperate politicians who sought elective positions.

Okaba insisted that the shedding of blood in Ijaw land by politicians who threw decency to the wind was enough.

He added that the INC as the apex Ijaw socio-cultural organisation would continue to maintain its non-political status.

The INC boss restated the group’s commitment to its advocacy for self-determination, equity, justice and fairness for the Ijaw people in the hegemonic Nigerian State. (NAN)

