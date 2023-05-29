Inauguration: U.S. President Biden sends ‘warm wishes’ to Tinubu

President of the United States, U.S. Joe Biden has sent what he described as “warm wishes” over the inauguration of President Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s President.

Biden said in a White House statement that he looked forward to continue working with Tinubu to strengthen existing ties between the United States and Nigeria.

The statement reads, “On behalf of the people of the United States, I send warm wishes to the government and people of Nigeria as they inaugurate a new President.

“My administration has worked to strengthen ties between the United States and Nigeria, and I look forward to continuing this work with President Tinubu to support economic growth, advance security, and promote respect for human rights.

“The people-to-people connections between our two countries run particularly deep, nurtured by a vibrant Nigerian Diaspora in the United States. As we further deepen our partnership with Nigeria, I look forward to drawing even more on the ideas and energy of this dynamic connection between our countries.”

Biden noted that, “As Africa’s largest democracy and economy, Nigeria’s success is the world’s success. Elected leaders owe it to their people to show that democracy can deliver for their needs. And the United States will continue to work closely with Nigeria, as a friend and partner, to deliver a more peaceful and prosperous future for our world.”