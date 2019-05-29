Inauguration: Tambuwal considers new minimum, other wages

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

#TrackNigeria: Governor Aminu Tambuwal has announced a set up of a committee that would implement the new minimum wage recently approved by the federal government.

Speaking shortly after he was sworn in for his second term, Tambuwal also announced the approval of salary scales for staff of tertiary institutions and those in the health sector.

He expressed his appreciation to the people of the state for believing in him and giving him another mandate to serve as governor.

He said different programmes, policies and projects were initiated during his first tenure, which impacted positively on the lives of residents.

While assuring that he would continue with the open, transparent and accountable governance, the governor

The governor solicited public support, irrespective of political affiliation, noting that interest in progress of the state should be paramount.

Those that attended the ceremony included Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar, Bishop Hassan a Matthew Kukah, heads of security agencies, among many others.

