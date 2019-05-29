Inauguration: Sule promises to execute critical projects within 100 days

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has promised to execute some critical projects within 100 days in office.

Sule made the pledge shortly after he was sworn-in as governor of the state on Wednesday in Lafia.

On the 100 days list of projects are the setting up of the state Economic Management and Investment Advisory Council; review and reform of the civil service, payment of pension, gratuity and salary arrears.

Others include the Lafia Cargo airport project, rural roads and electrification, construction of two kilometres solar power street light in each of the 13 local government areas, and construction of Technology Innovation hub in Lafia, Akwanga, Keffi and Karu.

Sule also said that youths would be screened and trained for small scale agricultural and trading enterprises in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The governor promised to provide state-wide free medical outreach and sustain the supply of fertiliser and other agricultural inputs to farmers for the current farming season.

Sule said he would build on the achievements of the Almakura administration and focus on industrialisation so as to create job opportunities for the young.

He promised to run an all inclusive government and called on the people of the state, irrespective of religious political or ethnic differences to close ranks for the development of the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inauguration was witnessed by the immediate past governor of the State, Tanko Al-Makura, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, traditional rulers, friends and associates of the new governor amongst others. (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

