Inauguration: Sanwo-Olu pledges to implement policies for economic development

#TrackNigeria: Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has pledged to implement policies geared toward economic growth and development based on the blueprints of his predecessors in other to build a greater Lagos.

Sanwo-olu made this known on Wednesday in Lagos while delivering his inaugural speech after taking oath of office.

He said that to achieve these set goals, his administration has formulated a concise framework hinged on six pillars, which represents the yearning of the people of the state.

He listed the six pillars to include transportation, education, health and environment, technology, entertainment and tourism, security and governance.

“As your governor, I know where I am headed, I have been part of this progressive journey since its inception.

“I know firsthand the concerted efforts that went to planning so many of the innovations that we see and enjoy today.

“It is also my joy to continue that process, by redefining and perfecting the foundation laid by the preceding administrations.

“In this regards, I shall remain loyal to the yearnings of our people, to the developmental blueprint that has brought so much development to our dear state.

“The Babajide Sanwo-Olu train shall not change but to grow and improve as governor to implement good policies and bring about prosperity you all deserve.

“We simply adhere to the tradition of enlightened government set by those who have come before us, we owe a large debt of gratitude to those before us.

“Asiwaju lead the team that created the blueprint for the progresses development and Babatude Fashola’s administration faithfully executed that economic blueprint and established the structures and institutions for progressive governance.

“My predecessor, Akinwunmi Ambode who surged in a special manner, his efforts and his actions shall be duly remembered,” Sanwo-olu said.

Sanwo-olu said that under his administration only those who are most qualified and technocrats would hold positions of authorities.

The newly inaugurated governor said that he would seek advice from both the learned and ordinary Lagosians, who would be ready to give best opinions on best ways to pilot the affairs of the state.

He said that his doors would be opened to all and his ears would be opened to constructive criticisms.

Sanwo-olu said that as part of the efforts to achieving a greater Lagos, he would run an all inclusive Lagos where both indigenes and non-indigenes of Lagos would be able to participate.

He explained that Lagos State was home to over 20 million people from across the country and so, anyone who adopts the aspirations of the state would also be adopted as an indigene.

He said that he was more focused on moving the state forward than considering where an individual hails from.

Sanwo-Olu said that Lagos was the economic hub of Nigeria and he would develop policies that would draw more attention of investors to the state, which would further boost the nation’s economy.

The Governor said that his administration would strive toward making Lagos State a top destination for tourists.

He called for the cooperation and support of everyone living on the soil of Lagos state toward achieving a Lagos of their dreams and a greater Lagos. (NAN

