Inauguration: Police assure residents of adequate security in Osun 

By Olajide Idowu

The Commissioner of Police, Osun Command, Mr Faleye Olaleye, has assured residents of the state of adequate security before , during and after the inauguration of a new government on Sunday, Nov. 27.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inauguration of the governor-elect, Demola Adeleke, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is slated for Saturday at the Osogbo Township stadium.

Adeleke takes over from Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who lost in the election held on July 16.

A statement issued on Tuesday in Osogbo by SP Yemisi Opalola, the command’s spokesperson, quotes Olaleye as giving the assurance when inspecting the Osogbo Township Stadium, venue of the transition programme.

Opalola said that the CP had before the inspection held a meeting with security chiefs in the state, where they strategized on measures to provide adequate security in the state during the programme.

She said that after the meeting, the CP in company of other security chiefs inspected the Osogbo Stadium and also went round the metropolis on operational patrol and show of strength.

“The CP equally enjoined parents and guardians to warn their wards to stay clear of anything that would cause breach of peace, saying anyone caught violating the law will face the full wrath of the law.” Opalola said. (NAN)

