Inauguration of projects: Niger governor calls for more FG assistance

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bello, on Thursday called on Federal Government and the FCT Administration to assist the state to set up development projects to enhance economic activities.

Bello, who was represented by his Deputy, Ahmed Keto, made the call at the inauguration and handing over of constructed concrete drains and land reclamation works at Suleja.

He said the state was vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, adding that it had rural population that directly depended on climate sensitive activities in agriculture for their livelihood.

He said thanked various Federal Government agencies for their support in mitigating the perennial flooding and other environmental challenges in the state.

The governor pointed out that Niger had yet to benefit adequately from its proximity to Abuja, the Federal Capital, apart from overstretched public facilities, increased crimes and other vices it is experiencing.

“We, therefore, want to use this opportunity to call on the Federal Government and the FCT Administration to assist in the development of Suleja, he said.

Bello said that the state government had engaged some stakeholders on advocacy and awareness creation to reduce the impact of flooding.

He added that the aim of the awareness was to educate the people on the need to use land responsively, protect the soil surface through tree planting.

Speaking, Dr. Habiba Lawal, Permanent Secretary, Ecological Fund Office (EFO), Abuja, said that the concrete drain project was initiated through a request by the Minister of Solid Mineral, Abubakar Bwari.

She was represented by Mr Udechukwu Nwachukwu, Deputy Director, Flooding and Erosion Department, EFO.

Lawal said that the project was aimed at stemming erosion, floods and other ecological challenges to avoid further environmental degradation and loss of lives and property.

She said that the inauguration and the handing over of the project to the community was expected to exercise ownership over it and have a sense of belonging.

She, however, advised the community to embrace the project, exercise ownership and ensure its maintenance and sustainability.

She told the community not to allow the resources which the government had spent on the project to be wasted.

Abdullahi Mamudu, member representating Agaie and Lapai Federal Constituency, said that the project was expected to check flooding and erosion menace within the community.

Mamudu, who is also the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Ecology, said that recurring problem of environmental degradation on road and other infrastructure remained a source of concern to the community.

He said that the living standard of the people would immensely be enhanced when commercial activities, which were crippled by ecological challenges, pick.

He thanked Secretary to the Government of Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, the EFO, project contractor, Messrs Alexi Construction Company Limited and project consultant for their efforts in ensuring the timely speedy completion of the project.

Mr Gibson Akujobi, who spoke on behalf of the community, also thanked the government for the effective the implementation of the project.

Akujobi said that the commitment has enhanced economic activities in the community, as well as boost the development of the community.

He, however, appealed to the government to support the state in implementing more projects to enable effective growth, peace and unity of the entire state.

Mr Augustine Edache, Managing Director of the construction company, said that the area was density and is known for large scale commercial activities.

He urged the community to take charge of the project, adding that it would help them to take good care of their environment. (NAN)