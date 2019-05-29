Inauguration: Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi says security remains his topmost priority

The Enugu State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has said that security of lives and property will be his topmost priority in his second term.

Ugwuanyi made the disclosure in Enugu on Wednesday after oath taking of his second tenure as the governor of Enugu State.

He expressed gratitude to the people of the state for the confidence reposed on him through their massive votes during the March 9 governorship election in the country.

“I thank farmers, artisans, market men and women, palmwine tappers, civil servants, drivers, professionals, teachers, students, men and women of God who campaigned for me and ensure that their votes counted,” he said.

The governor congratulated the president of the federal republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Prof. yemi Osinbajo and all the governors elect as they took their oath of office.

Ugwuanyi appreciated the Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Chief Edward Ubosi and his colleagues who would be his partners for the development of the state.

“Today marks the beginning of another phase for the people of the state as it signifies social contract with the entire people of the state.

“It is our constitutional duty to reciprocate the goodwill by amplifying and delivering good governance to every nooks and cronies of the state,” he said.

The governor said that in the past four years, the administration was committed to employment generation, social service and good governance to every citizen to make a living, adding that the children enjoyed life in peaceful and secured environment.

Ugwuanyi said his administration had impacted so much on human capital development, job creation, skill acquisition and provision of physical infrastructure.

He said that his administration navigated Enugu through the challenges of its slim resources and national economic reception adding that the state Internally Generated Revenue hit the highest mark since the creation of Enugu state in 1999.

He pointed out that the government should continue to operate with utmost prudence, adding that he had done well in peace and security of lives and property in the state.

Ugwuanyi said that the constitution is cleared in section 14 sub sections 2b on the 1999 constitution as amended that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of any government.

He said that investors and investment could only thrive in a secured environment adding that the state through the assembly had provided massive laws to ensure adequate security of lives and property in the state.

“We have launched Enugu State security and endowment fund and inaugurated the neighborhood watch in all communities in the state under the supervision of the security agencies.

“Enugu is the most peaceful and secured states of the federation today, I, therefore, appreciate the security agencies for the great job done so far.

“I enjoin us to remain committed in ensuring adequate security in the state, we will continue to invest energy in sustenance of adequate security in the state.

“Enugu is now the most favorable investment and tourism destination in the country, Enugu is described by the World Bank as the third state with the ease of doing business.

“As we commence our second term in office, I am happy to announce that Enugu state is safe in doing business adding that the world should come to Enugu to invest and do businesses.

“I am taking steps in decongesting Enugu metropolis; the road map is creating new cities in Nsukka and Awgu.

“We have vowed to revisit some abandoned social economic projects in the state that will add value to development; work is already going on at the international conference centre to tap into the economic promises to our people and consolidate Enugu state as a tourist centre for the Igbos.

“We have also taken significant steps to the infrastructural development of the rural areas, beside that we give every community one project and each community has received the first trench of the approved developmental project of their choice.

“We will continue to close the gaps within the hinterland and urban areas as Enugu State government support the autonomy of the local government. (NAN)

