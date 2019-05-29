Inauguration: Ganduje to prioretise integrated rural development

#TrackNigeria: Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has pledged to give priority attention to Integrated Rural Development as part of efforts to boost socio-economic status of the rural populace.

Ganduje made the remark shortly after he was sworn-in as the Governor of the state for the second term on Wednesday in Kano.

NAN reports that the state Chief Judge, Justice Nuradeen Sagir-Umar, administered the oath of office on Ganduje and his Deputy, Dr Nasiru Gawuna at Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

According to him, the measure is necessary in order to provide the necessary infrastructure such as roads for the development of the rural areas.

“This time around, we shall pursue integrated rural development for providing infrastructure for the social and economic growth of the areas,’’ he said.

He said that the state government had signed an agreement with French Government for the expansion of rural water supply across the Local Government Areas (LGAs) with challenges of water supply.

He said 63.5 million Euros would be expended in the execution of the project in addition to completing all other ongoing rural water supply projects.

Ganduje, who, expressed gratitude to the people of the state for giving him another mandate, also promised not to disappoint them.

He said that election was over, saying that as the governor of the state, “he is a father to all people of the state’’.

The event which was conducted peacefully, was attended by thousands of people from within and outside the state. (NAN)

