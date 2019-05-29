Inauguration: FCT residents urge Buhari to tackle insecurity

Some residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to renew his effort at tackling insecurity in parts of the country in his second term.

The residents made the call in interviews with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

They also urged the president to give attention to infrastructure development.

Mr Nick Ogbonna said he was apprehensive about insecurity in the country and urged the Federal Government do everything possible to secure the lives and property of the citizens.

“I know the government is doing its best to ensure that Nigerians move freely without fear, however, I believe more could be done,’’ he said.

On his part, Mr Bulus Ijiga lauded the government for its giant strides in revitalising the economy and fighting corruption and urged the president not to relent in his second term.

“The Federal Government has really tried in the fight against corruption, kudos to them,” he said.

Mrs Janet Makara said she was optimistic that the next level would bring blessings to Nigerians.

“My prayer is that in the next level, Nigerians will see more positive changes in the country.’’ (NAN)

