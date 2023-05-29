Inauguration: Don’t witch-hunt, revamp economy , S/W SDP tells Tinubu

By Yemi Adeleye

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) South West chapter, has urged the newly inaugurated President Bola Tinubu not to witch-hunt but be focused on uniting the nation and revamping the economy.

The SDP South West Zonal Secretary, Mr Femi Olaniyi gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos , following the swearing in of Tinubu and his Vice, Sen. Kashim Shettima on Monday.

Olaniyi, who is also the Chairman of SDP in Lagos State, congratulated Tinubu, and Shettima, saying that the SDP wished them the best.

He added that the SDP wished them a successful administration with masses-oriented policies and programmes that would alleviate sufferings.

“I was so impressed and emotional with the speech of our new President on Sunday at the inauguration gala night when he said, ‘ don’t pity me, I asked for the job, I campaigned for it and will be up to the task’”.

“I will like Tinubu to use same energy in uniting the nation and engaging those that contested against him to be on board for a better Nigeria.

“Our economy needs urgent attention, it requires emergency treatment and he must be swift at addressing the general suffering of the masses,” the SDP leader said.

According to him, this is the time for Tinubu to be praising God and forgive everyone who may have in one way or the other, offended him in this journey to Aso Rock.

Olaniyi said that major challenges facing the nation should be handled by professionals, especially our economy challenges in order to end the hardship facing majority of Nigerian masses.

“This government is expected to be run with inclusiveness and irrespective of any political differences and affiliation .

“We are pleading with all South-West leaders and well-meaning people to rally round Tinubu and give him the support he needs to succeed,”

NAN reports that Tinubu and Shettima were sworn- in as President and Vice- President at about 10.40.a.m. at the Eagle Square, Abuja, after expiration of the two-term tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

The high points of the event was the taking of the oaths of office and allegiance by Tinubu and Shettima as 16th President and Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as well as parade by the Armed Forces and Police. (NAN)