Inauguration: Anambra APC congratulates Buhari, Osinbajo, urges consolidation of achievements

The Anambra Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo on their inauguration into office for second term.

In a congratulatory message signed by the state Publicity Secretary, Mr Okelo Madukaife, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday, the party expressed confidence in the administration to deliver on campaign promises.

The party pledged its commitment and renewed vigor towards contributing to the administration to achieve the desired goals of President Buhari.

It noted that the next four years would consolidate on the previous achievements to proffer solutions to some socio-political, economic and infrastructural challenges still facing the country.

“It is our hope that in the spirit of equity, our chapter shall have a strong voice on who takes over to continue the good works of Buhari at the end of the next four years.

“Specifically, APC Anambra looks forward to a completed Second Niger Bridge with its access roads and labyrinth of link roads measuring 12km.

“Our dynamic chapter will be happier if a dredged lower Niger River with functional river ports in Oguta, Onitsha and Otuocha becomes visible.

“Under Buhari’s consolidated progress marked ‘NEXT LEVEL,’ our chapter hopes to see an Anambra where all the federal roads are completed and maintained.

“These are expectations that will loud our voice in the proclamation of the ‘CHANGE’ and ‘NEXT LEVEL’ mantra which we profess for the overall development and prosperity of our dear country,” the statement read.

According to it, achieving improved development in the South-East, will reassure that those who embraced separatist agenda out of frustration or hunger for justice, to sing a new song. (NAN)

