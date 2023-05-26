Inauguration: AMAC Chairman urges security operatives to raid hideouts, hotspots

By Ruth Oketunde

Mr Christopher Maikalangu, Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), has called on security agencies in the FCT to raid hideouts of criminals and thugs, ahead of the inauguration on Monday.

Maikalangu made the call at a meeting with security agencies.

The meeting had in attendance representatives from the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Customs Service, the Nigerian Immigration Service, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and AMAC Marshall.

He said it was important for the operatives to beef up security and adequately mobilise their personnel and equipment to curtail a break down of law and order in the council.

“From experience, when there is any change of government, there is always the tendency for fear to be heightened.

“This year’s inauguration is not an exception, especially as a result of violent activities witnessed before and after the 2023 general elections.

“For some weeks now, security agencies especially the DSS, Nigerian Army and the Inspector General of Police have raised the alarm over the intention of some miscreants and undesirable elements to scuttle the plans of the inauguration of President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29.

“The concerns are genuine and should not be wished away by just a wave of hand. Here at AMAC, security is very important for us as we pay particular interest in the protection of lives and property of residents, especially as AMAC is the landlord of the seat of power and other establishments, both local and foreign,” he said.

Maikalangu added that the area council on its part would do all its best to ensure a successful inauguration on May 29.

“A peaceful atmosphere will encourage encourage ease of doing business in AMAC, so the security agencies should ensure they comb all areas where criminals may be hiding and fish them out.

“Residents should offer all necessary cooperation with the security officers, for them to be able to make the council habitable and devoid of criminals,” he said.(NAN)