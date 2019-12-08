Inaugurate NDDC Board, Isoko People appeal to President Buhari

The Isoko people under the auspices of Isoko Ethnic Nationality Movement (IENM), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate the Dr. Pius Odubu/Olorogun Bernard Okumagba confirmed NDDC Board for rapid development of the Niger Delta region.

In a release dated December 8, 2019 and signed by Hon. Goddy Ewerode, President Isoko Ethnic Nationality Movement , the Isoko people praised President Buhari for redefining governance through the formulation of policies that has transformed the Nigerian economy tremendously.

They however reminded the President of his uncompromised stance to uphold the rule of law and shouldn’t allow politicians with entrenched interest soil his reputation which has made him the envy of the entire Africa continent.

They appealed to the President to direct the immediate disbandment of the illegal Interim management committee appointed by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio which was done in bad faith and in clear breach of the extant laws governing the NDDC.

The Isoko people however urge President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore the sponsored protest being organized by vested interest groups to discredit the confirmation done by the Senate and urge Mr. President Buhari to inaugurate the substantive board as confirmed by the Senate, to ensure the infrastructural transformation of the Niger Delta region.

The group assured Mr. President that the new board made up of seasoned technocrats and administrators, will live above board and ensure a complete departure from the arbitrariness of successive management teams which contributed to the current situation.