Inadequate funds, insecurity, hindering rehabilitation of federal roads in North-East

#TrackNigeria: Most federal roads in the North-East states are in dire need of rehabilitation, although work on such roads are on-going, according to stakeholders interviewed by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Respondents interviewed in Borno, Bauchi, Yobe, Gombe, Adamawa and Jigawa gave separate accounts of the condition of roads in their localities, but were of the consensus that efforts needed to be fast-tracked to make most of the roads motorable.

In all the states, the challenges hindering rehabilitation efforts are either lack of funds, insecurity, or both.

In Borno, an official of Federal Ministry of Works who spoke to NAN on condition of anonymity said the Federal Government had embarked on construction of five highways and three bridges in the state to ease movement of goods and commuters.

The official listed the projects to include the section 5 of the Maiduguri-Damaturu dualization project, being handled by a Chinese firm, adding that the project, awarded in 2016, had reached about 53 per cent completion stage as at the end of May this year.

He said the Damaturu-Biu road project was also awarded to the same Chinese construction company in 2016, and had reached 13 per cent completion stage.

“Works on the projects were slow due to security situation; on April 3, insurgents attacked and destroyed five heavy duty equipments belonging to the contractor handling Maiduguri-Damaturu Road.

“Work on the projects was progressing within the available funding and improvement in the security situation,” he said.

He said other projects included Gombe-Biu road, awarded to an indigenous contractor in 2018, while two new road projects were also awarded to indigenous contractors in 2019.

They include the 132 km Maiduguri-Monguno Road and 203km Gwoza-Damboa-Goniri-Ngamdu, road, adding that work had commenced from the Ngamdu section of the road, despite security challenges.

On bridge rehabilitation projects, he said three contracts were awarded to the Nigerian Army Engineer Corps company for reconstruction of Gamboru and Limankara Bridges in Borno and one other bridge in Gombe.

The bridges were destroyed by the insurgents in Borno and Gombe.

According to him, government has also commenced planning and designing of three major road projects to link Borno with neighboring states of Adamawa and Yobe.

The proposed projects are Damasak-Dapchi-Gargaram in Yobe; Banki-Rann and Biu-Garkida in Adamawa.

Meanwhile, motorists and other road users in Maiduguri have called on the Federal Government to expedite work on the completion of various road projects initiated in the state in the past 20 years.

Alhjai Bello Moduganari, the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state, decried the poor condition of Federal Roads spread across state.

Moduganari also decried the slow pace of work on the Maiduguri-Damaturu road project, noting that completion of the project would ease difficulties being experienced by road users and enhance social and economic development of the state.

“The Maiduguri-Bama-Gwoza; Maiduguri-Dikwa-Gamboru, Maiduguri-Damboa and Maiduguri-Kukawa-Monguno Roads are in deplorable state.

“The poor condition of the road exposes motorists to accidents and difficulties,” Moduganari said.

Also, Bashir Alhaji, a commercial vehicle operator, said plying the roads could be very frustrating to motorists, making them to spend much to maintain their vehicles.

Motorists and stakeholders in Adamawa are also lamenting the slow pace of work on federal roads in Adamawa.

A cross section of them who spoke on the projects said except for the Mayo-Belwa-Jada-Ganye road, progress of work on the others was disappointing.

Alhaji Hamisu Mbamba, the chairman of long journey Motor Park of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Yola, said his members were concerned by the deplorable condition roads and the impact on vehicles.

“We are sad that contracts have been awarded but work is not going on in most of them as expected.

“Very disturbing is the Numan-Lamurde-Gombe road, awarded since 2017, but the company is handling it at a snail speed’, Mbamba said.

Also speaking on slow pace of work on the Numan-Lamurde-Gombe road, Sen. Binos Yaroe of Adamawa South Senatorial District, who recently inspected a culvert affected by flood along the road in Lamurde, said he would take the matter to the senate for a resolution on the slow pace of work.

A driver, Idris Baba, and a passenger, Joel Abraham, also lamented the deplorable condition of Yola-Hong-Mubi and Mubi-Michika-Madagali roads and the slow pace of rehabilitation work on those roads.

They however lauded Federal Government for awarding contracts for the rehabilitation but urged it to do something about the slow pace of work.

Sen. Binta Masi and Sen. Cliff Abbo of Adamawa North Senatorial District who recently inspected the Mubi-Michika-Madagali road called for the revocation of contract as a result of the slow pace of work.

They lamented that the company was yet to construct a single bridge out of the bridges destroyed by insurgents along the road since it started work over two years ago.

When contacted, the Federal Controller of Works in Adamawa, Mr Salihu Abubakar, blamed insufficient funding and insecurity as the major challenges affecting work on the roads.

Abubakar said about N90 billion was earmarked for six road projects in the state, adding that effort were being made to change things for the better.

In Yobe, one of the states that used to be a flash-point in terms of insecurity,the Federal Ministry of Works said it had carried out some emergency repairs on some federal roads in the state.

The Controller, Federal Ministry of Works in the state, Engr. Akinmade Babalola, told NAN that there were 883.4 kilometers of federal roads in the state, and that some of them had undergone emergency repairs.

“We have just completed some emergency repairs on the following federal roads in Yobe state: Damaturu to Gashua; Gashua to Nguru, as well as the one from Potiskum to Gombe state border”, he said.

While commending the efforts of Federal Government, he stated that the major challenge the ministry faced, was inadequacy of fund.

He said the issue of insecurity was no longer a challenge as peace had been restored in the state.

Also, Engr. Suleiman Mohammed, officer in-charge of Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) in Gombe state has stressed the need to provide adequate funds to enable them complete rehabilitation of roads in the state.

.He said they were in need of equipment and materials to be able to improve on their performance.

According to him, some of the roads in the state are in good shape, while others are in deplorable condition.

He said proposal was before the government and when approved, all deplorable roads in the state would be rehabilitated immediately.

In Bauchi, Engr. Ibrahim Bangshak, Senior Engineer, Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) in the state said that the condition of federal roads had been generally fair, except some few that were in bad condition.

“The state of federal roads in Bauchi is generally fair except for some few roads that are in bad condition.

“Bauchi-Jos road is fair except a section that needs to be touched and that is about 30 kilometre away from Bauchi.

“That is the only major problem we have along Bauchi- Jos road,” Bangshak said.

The engineer stated that Bauchi- Gombe road was not in good condition, but added that the Federal Ministry of Works was currently intervening in some sections of the road.

He also said Bauchi – Tafawa Balewa, Bauchi – Kari and Gamawa – Udobo roads were in good condition as a result of the intervention of the Federal Ministry of Works.

He said aside that, the condition of other federal roads in the state was fair, but needed little maintenance.

He also said that a proposal for the rehabilitation of the few bad roads had been sent to the headquarters and response was being awaited.

Meanwhile, the chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Dutse Township Branch in Jigawa, Malam Nuhu Dauda, has urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts in the rehabilitation and construction of new roads across the country.

He observed that most of the roads were in a state of disrepair, hence the need to intensify efforts at rehabilitating them.

The chairman explained that most of the accidents on high ways were as a result of pot-holes, which caused deaths and loss of property.

However, Federal Road Maintenance Engineer of Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) in charge of Jigawa, Engr. Adamu Gulma, said the Federal Government had taken steps in rehabilitating federal roads in the state.

He said FERMA had rehabilitated the roads from Gumel to Maigari, as well as the one from Bigidan to Babaldu, all in the state. (NAN)