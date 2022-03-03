INAC’s 2022 Expo will be bigger, better – Runsewe

The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) has disclosed that plans are in top gear to make the 2022 International Arts and Crafts (INAC) Expo bigger and more culture friendly.

NCAC’s Director-General, Chief Olusegun Runsewe, made the disclosure in his office on Wednesday when he received the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Hidayet Bayraktar.

In a statement Runsewe made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos, Runsewe noted that the diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Turkey dated back to 1962 and had since grown with much strength and friendliness.

Runsewe promised to deepen the participation of Turkey by providing a media platform where the country would showcase its cultural potential.

Bayraktar thanked the NCAC director-general for receiving his delegation, describing it as a huge sign of hospitality.

He said Nigeria and Turkey had deep cultural heritage which he hoped could be harnessed.

He said that his embassy had facilities for exhibitions and hoped to partner with NCAC to put them into good use.

The envoy disclosed that the Turkish Embassy had concluded arrangements with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) to be featured in a culture-related programme on Saturday to showcase the country’s tea and coffee health benefits.

He said a number of Nigerian students who graduated from Turkish institutions had formed an alumni in Nigeria which would be celebrated by the embassy in April 2022.

Also to deepen ties with Nigeria, according to the ambassador, officials of two Turkish universities will be visiting Nigeria to screen scholarship-seeking Nigerian students.

He urged NCAC to create a platform where there would be a strong collaboration between Nollywood and the Turkish Embassy to showcase both countries’ rich cultural heritage through films. (NAN)

