In the interest of Nigeria, confirm Nasir el-Rufai as Minister, By Abdulsamad Chima Amadi

Only an unpatriotic Nigerian will be celebrating the non confirmation of former Kaduna State Governor Mall. Nasiru El-Rufai as a ministerial nominee. No matter what you have against him or how much hatred you have for him, the glaring truth is that Nasir El-Rufai is an exceptionally competent administrator who does what needs to be done for the general good of the society, sometimes to the detriment of his own political goodwill.

I was ecstaticaly happy when I heard he was being positioned to handle the power ministry. I had no doubt that he would at least lay the foundation for solving the Nigerian power problems that has defied all solutions and strategies. So one can only imagine my disappointment when news filtered in that he wasn’t cleared.

This morning, my disappointment turned to despair when I was informed that Mall Nasir El-Rufai has decided not to push for his confirmation. I felt so bad but I also understand his decision. After all, he never wanted the appointment in the first place. It was President Bola Tinubu that cajoled him to accept the offer.

But everyone who wish well for this country must not allow that to happen. At this critical period in our history, we cannot afford not to have the best hands onboard. It will be suicidal for us to sacrifice competence on the alter of sentiments and emotions. The onus is on all well meaning Nigerians and President Bola Tinubu in particular to stand up and ensure that the energy cabals and enemies of progress did not succeed in denying this country the service of a proven capable person like Mall Nasir El-Rufai.

It is in the best interest of Nigeria that Mall Nasir El-Rufai is brought onboard this government.

Abdulsamad Chima Amadi

Kaduna.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

