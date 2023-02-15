In Rivers, Tinubu harps on unity, non-violence

…PDP should be punished for reneging on power-rotation promise, Says APC Chairman

Nine days to the presidential election, All Progressives Congress campaign train berthed on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, to a tumultuous reception where its Presidential Candidate, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, spoke on the need for unity, stability and non-violence.

Addressing an impressive rally at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium Port Harcourt, Tinubu said without peace and unity, the country cannot progress and achieve prosperity.

He urged the people of the state, particularly youths to ensure the next election is hitchfree and devoid of violence.

“Let us work hard and build a nation, a nation where peace, unity, stability, joy and happiness will reign supreme. We should be working together not killing one another,” he said.

He promised to work to ensure increased security in the state and South-South region, and provide effective protection for oil installations in the region.

The APC candidate paid special tribute to Abubakar Asari Dokubo who he described as his friend and brother.

“Asari Dokubo is a very bold and courageous worker. Brave and honest. Since I encountered him, he has been very consistent and straightforward.”

APC National Chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu condemned the opposition People’s Democratic Party for reneging on its promise to field a Southern candidate and work toward a Southern president in 2023 after power would have resided in the North for eight years.

“PDP does not know the essence of promise. When you make a promise, you keep it. On our part, we are honourable people. We have a full-fledged Southerner as our candidate. What the PDP failed to do, we have done. What the party failed to give the South, APC has given the South. So as Southerners, please the people of Rivers, play your part by voting APC. Let your vote speak for you.”

At the rally, the APC flag was handed over to the governorship candidate in the state, Mr. Tonye Cole.

Cole promised the people a new government that is responsive to their yearning, urging them to vote the party at all levels.

The rally was attended among others by APC Vice Presidential Candidate Senator Kashim Shettima, Governors Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) and Babajide Sanwo-olu (Lagos) as well as former Ekiti State governor Dr. Kayode Fayemi and his former Edo State counterpart, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Others included Minister of State (Petroleum) Chief Timprey Sylva, Deputy National Chairman (South), Barrister Emma Enekwu and his Northern counterpart, Senator Abubakar Kyari, National Vice Chairman (South-South) Chief Victor Giadom Nigeria’s Ambassador to Jamaica Maureen Tamuno, Pastor Osagie Ise-Iyamu and Comrade Isa Aremu.