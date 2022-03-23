In pictures: Owodiong-Idemeko consults with Akwa Ibom PDP leaders on guber ambition

On Wednesday, 23 March 2022, Obong Ide Owodiong-Idemeko visited the Akwa Ibom State Exco of the People’s Democratic Party, to consult with the party leadership on his governorship aspiration.



It was a grand and successful interaction. Owodiong-Idemeko who briefed the gathering on his inspiring mission and vision for the state, had earlier picked up the expression of interest and nomination form to contest as the the governor of the State.

He was the second gubernatorial aspirant in the state to do so.

