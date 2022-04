The Quartet working for unity and consensus in the PDP – Saraki, Tambuwal, Bala Mohammed and Hayatoudeen, left Abuja airport Monday morning to see Governors of Delta, Akwa Ibom and Rivers in the respective states. The initiative to build consensus and to ensure whoever emerges winner is acceptable to all and sundry. They are also working to prevent rancour within the PDP on the issue of presidential flagbearer.

The Consensus Quartet were also in Edo State to see Gov.Obaseki.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp