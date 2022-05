Newly turbaned Etsu Ikin Makun



His Royal highness, Dr Ndagi Adamu, was on Friday,May 6, 2022 turbaned as the Etsu Ikin Maku, a Kupa -speaking part of Kogi state.

He was turbaned in Abugi by His Royal highness, the Maiyaki of Kupa, Alhaji Kabir Isa II.

The new Etsu Ikin Maku holds a PhD.He is also a renowned Lawyer.

The Maiyaki of Kupa

Photo credit @Musa Aliyu Facebook https://m.facebook.com/story.phpstory_fbid=4829664070477521&id=100003019275165

