In no distant time, people from America, Europe, Asia will be students of this University – Chancellor

Dr Samuel Onyishi, Founder/Chancellor of Maduka University Ekwegbe-Nsukka, Enugu State says in no distant time people from America, Europe and Asia will be part of students in the institution as the university’s curriculum is designed and tailored for quality Entrepreneurial

education

Onyishi said this on Saturday in the University during the one year anniversary of Maduka University that coincided with his 61st birthday celebration.

The title of the one year anniversary is “Enhancing Trans generational Business Propensities in South East of Nigeria”.

He said the çurriculum of the university was designed to accomodate South East, Nigerians, Africans and students globally.

“This university is built to promote South East, Nigeria, Africa and entire world.

” Very soon people from America, Europe, Asia and entire world will come here to study either on scholarship or as ordinary students.

” I will give people from America, Europe, Asian among others free education to come here and study in this my university.

“To make them understand that they are not the only one that can give aid to us but blackman can also give them aid for free education,”he said.

The Chancellor listed fear of God, enterpreneurship, quality education among other things as what students of the university would benefit.

“No matter what you do, without God you cannot succeed, I am what I am now because of my constant confidence and trust in God, despite I am from poor family.

“God blessed me with wealth so that I can use it to serve humanity, this University is part of my service to humanity

“This University gives attention to enterpreneurship because we know ideas rule the world but practical ideas produce world class leaders and enterpreneurs,” he said.

The founder who is also the owner of Peace Mass Transit (PMT) transport company said he would continue to do his best to ensure that all the university required were provided.

“I thank parents who sent their children to this university, because of trust they have in Maduka University, you made a good choice to give your children quality education.

“I commend Prof. Charles Ogbulogo, the Vice-chancellor of the university, other principal officers and staff for their continued commitment and dedication since the university started on November 23, 2023 and urged them to keep it up,” he said.

The Chancellor explained that his birthday on November 23 coincided with the day the university started on November 23, 2023.

“It pleases God that my 60th birthday was the day Maduka University was opened, I give God all the glory,” Onyishi added.

In remark, Dr Ifedi Okwenna, Executive Secretary, South East Business Investments Group who Chaired the occasion said staff and students of Maduka University should count themselves lucky to have somebody like Onyishi as the Founder and Chancellor of the institution.

He described the lecture title of the one year anniversary as very apt given the fact that businesses in South East and Nigeria in general have suffered difficult in surviving after first generation.

“It’s unfortunate that many businesses established in south east collapsed after the first generation of the person who started the business, some of the big business names in the zone in 70s and 80s have all disappeared.

‘This is as result of entrepreneual orientation of successors of the businesses and family problems,” he said.

Delivering the lecture on the topic of the one year anniversary, Prof Josaphat Onwumere, Director of UNN Business School, University of Nigeria Enugu Campus said there was a critical challenge of sustaining business thriving across generations.

“Despite the entrepreneurial prowess many Igbo founded businesses falter or collapsed upon the death of their founders, signalling a failure to maintain adequate trans generational continuity.

“This paper seeks to explore the challenge, analyse the factors contributing to the decline of these businesses and proffer recommendations to ensure that Igbo enterprise continues to thrive from generation to generation, to outlive their founders,”he said.

The director identified lacked of succession planning, family dynamics and conflicts, inadequate leadership and continued strategic vision, emerging economic and market realities as well as cultural and social

factors as obstacles that prevent businesses from surviving across generations.

He said until decisive steps were taken to address these factors preventing businesses from collapsing after one generation, achieving trans generational Businesses in South East would continue to be a mirage.

The director expressed appreciation to the university for finding him worthy to deliver its first anniversary lecture.

Earlier in a remark, Ogbulogo (the VC) described the Founder and Chancellor of the university as genuine great man of history that have dedicated himself to selfless service to humanity.

“We believe as we celebrate our Chancellor a genuine great man of history, we mentor and motivate our students to follow his vision to total independence.

” We also believe that the celebration of first anniversary of Maduka University will set the right signals for the real transformation,”he said.

The VC said the critical question to ask is, why only companies like UAC, John holt established in Nigeria by non Nigerians and Africans survived many generations.

Our correspondent reports that, highlights of the occasion were cutting of cake for Chancellor’s 61st birthday/ One Year Anniversary of Maduka University as well as presentations by students.