In Makurdi, Tinubu accuses PDP of sabotaging fuel supply to blackmail Federal Government

…says opposition is Poverty Development Party

By Chimezie Godfrey

Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has accused the Peoples Democratic Party of sabotaging fuel supply in the country to blackmail the Federal Government for illicit political advantage.

Speaking in Markurdi, Benue State capital, to a crowd of party supporters that graced the APC presidential campaign rally, Asiwaju Tinubu said that while in power, PDP administration gave fuel retail licenses to their supporters and sympathisers who are now hoarding fuel to create long queues across the country and making Nigerians suffer, adding that the party of his main challenger, Atiku Abubakar, is a Poverty Development Party.

He said: “They met good oil prices for 16 good years, they didn’t remember gas pipelines, they are what I called saboteurs yesterday. They gave PMS license to their supporters and sympathisers. They are the ones who started creating fake queues. PDP, enough is enough.”

Taking further jab at Atiku Abubakar, APC Presidential candidate noted that the PDP candidate didn’t know that he broke the civil service rule in Nigeria when he said he was doing transport business when he was in Customs Service.

“They asked him, you are so rich, where did you get your money from, and he said from doing transport business. He didn’t know that was an offence. The only thing you are allowed to do as a civil servant is farming.”

Speaking to the needs of Benue youths, Tinubu assured that his administration would ensure access to quality education and education loans to allow brilliant and indigent students to have higher education.

From his prepared speech which he didn’t read verbatim at the rally, Asiwaju again used his achievements in Lagos as governor as reason Benue people should vote for him, insisting that they will not be owed salaries. He also promised to end the problem of IDPs in the state.

“I am proud of what we accomplished in Lagos. I am so proud of it, I do not run off to live elsewhere. I live where my policies and programmes worked. Obi left Anambra because his policies and programmes failed. Just as we improved Lagos, we shall lead Nigeria to its greatest destiny.”

On his plans if elected president, Tinubu promised to establish agricultural and industrial hubs, which will help expand businesses and improve local incomes.

He also promised to make Benue a global leader in agriculture, bringing further income to the state.

“Rather than just growing food crops, you will package, process and brand food items for other African and global markets exportation.

“My administration will establish commodity exchange boards guaranteeing prices for important crops so that you are ensured a decent living for your hard work. Our Agricultural plan will establish agricultural hub and improve access to finance. Both of these will enable you to modernise farms operations, improve productivity while reducing labour through mechanised farming tools and modern technology.”

He also added, “Working with the state government, we will encourage mining in the State in a regulated and sustainable way that benefits your communities and gives the labourer a just wage for his daily work.

“Limestone, lead, tin, and marble will be extracted and sold in Nigerian and foreign markets to stimulate the economy and enrich the people.”

On security, Tinubu said, “My administration will also invest in the quality of our democratic governance and in what must be our democratic security. We have heard your pleas. We know of the insecurity, of the violent clashes and of the loss of lives and property.

“Our security agenda will work. It will protect the people and secure the land. My national security plan invests heavily in surveillance equipment, in technology and training of our security forces. We stop the terrorists, kidnappers, killers and bandits.

“We will mobilise the totality of our national security assets to protect all Nigerians from real danger and from the real fear of danger.”

Speaking at the rally, Minister of Special Duties and former governor of Benue State, Senator George Akume, extolled Tinubu’s leadership qualities and magnanimity as he charged Benue voters to vote for the APC candidate en mass, assuring them that they will not regret it.

The Minister recalled his friendship with Tinubu since 1993 and called him a friend of Benue people that can be trusted.

Describing Tinubu and his running mate as persons free of extremist tendencies, Akume said: “when so many churches were destroyed by Boko Haram in Borno, he (Shettima) rebuilt many of them”.

Plateau State governor and Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Simon Bako Lalong, Deputy National Chairman (South) of the APC, Senator Abubakar Kyari and the state governorship candidate, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, all asked the voters in the state to rally behind the APC for a more guaranteed future.

Other dignitaries at the rally included the APC Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima; Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello; former Edo State governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Senator Barnabas Gemade, among others.