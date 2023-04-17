In Maiduguri, EFCC Charges NPOs Against Terrorism Financing

The Special Control Unit against Money Laundering, SCUML, of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has called on Non-profit Organizations, NPOs, in the Northeast to join hands with it in fighting financing of terrorism and money laundering in the region.

Daniel Isei, Director SCUML gave the charge on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at a two-day workshop for NPOs in the Northeast with the theme: “Collaborating to Fight Financing Terrorism,” which was held at Pinnacle Hotel, Maiduguri.

Addressing the participants on the report of the “Risk Assessment of the Non-Profit Organizations Sector in Nigeria”, Isei said the document is the outcome of engagements with relevant stakeholders and provides a sort of roadmap on how NPOs can insulate themselves from the vulnerabilities in the sector.

“We are aware that some NPOs are at a higher risk than others because each and every NPO’s area of operation is not the same; therefore, the report is for us to take in, digest, and see the findings, how they affect each and every one of us,” Isei said.

Emphasizing the critical role of NPOs in the fight against terrorist financing, Isei charged them to ensure their businesses are not used as conduits for terrorism financing.

Isei also urged the participants not to consider visits by SCUML as suggestive of discovery of any wrongdoing, adding that the agency has a statutory mandate to monitor the organizations. “The visit is to check your processes to ensure that actions and mechanisms are put in place, and to prevent the possibilities for NPOs to be misused for terrorist financing,” he said.

He warned that errant NPOs would face requisite sanctions.

The Maiduguri Zonal Commander of the EFCC, ACE Oshodi Johnson who was accompanied by his deputy, Okeckuku Obiageli Ethlynda, stated that NPOs were critical in curbing the menace of terrorist financing.

He urged the organizations to be wholly committed to their humanitarian work and resist every temptation to be involved in activities that are against the laws of the land.

On his part, the Executive Secretary of Borno State Agency for Coordination of Sustainable Development and Humanitarian Response, Alhaji Bunu Monguno expressed confidence that the risk assessment report will help NPOs to deliver on their mandate.