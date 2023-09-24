In loving memory of my darling husband and Selfless Father, Joseph Oluwarotimi Fashakin

By Olubusola Fashakin

In loving memory of my darling husband and a Selfless Father, Joseph Oluwarotimi Fashakin, FNSE, LLB.

A year has passed, though it still feels yet like yesterday!

Your presence and memory continue to linger in the cherished corners of our hearts. You were not just a husband, but a beacon of love and dedication to your family and all those that came in contact with you.

Your unwavering selflessness and unalloyed commitment to the progress of your family members and those that came your way brighten our lives and bring comforts to our Souls in various ways. This will continue to resonate and be cherished forever.

As a father, you nurtured your children with wisdom, tenderness and in the fear of God. Your legacies are forever cherished. Your values were based on love, fairness, family, justice and the fear of God.

The impact you made in this world especially your contributions to the church of God and to nation building will forever be etched in the hearts of those who knew you.

You were a rare gem!

Though your physical presence is no longer with us, your spirit and the memories of your boundless love remain, reminding us that some souls are irreplaceable. You are one in a million! May your memory continue to shine brightly, warming the depths of our hearts, and may we find solace in the fact that you are in a better place and we shall see again some day.

It is no doubt that in our quiet moments, when the world seems still, we find ourselves missing your comforting embrace, your love, the sound of your laughter, the baritone voice resonating in our home, the screeming during each Arsenal match, the warmth of your smile, your words of wisdom, the spiritual guidance in the family…., but in those very moments, we release ourselves to the Comforts of the Holy Spirit, remembering that your love endures, transcending the boundaries of time and space.We find inspiration in the life you lived and strength from the Almighty God.

You live on in the beauty of the world around us. The memory of the Just is blessed!

Your life was a masterpiece of love and devotion.

The impact you made in this world will forever be etched in our hearts and in the hearts of those who knew you forever.

To our dear Friends/ Family and Loved Ones who stood by us in this past one year, we express our profound appreciation for your support and love during this darkest moments!

Your presence, whether in person, through heartfelt messages, prayers, or in acts of kindness, provided us with the strength and solace we needed to navigate this difficult journey. Your comforting words and caring gestures were a source of immense comfort, reminding us that we were not alone in our grief.

During these challenging times, you showed us the true meaning of friendship/Family. Your willingness to lend a helping hand, offer a shoulder to lean on, and share our burden made an indelible impact on our hearts.

As we continue to mourn the loss of a remarkable soul/darling husband/ dutiful Father/Nation Builder/A rare Gem, we also celebrate the love and support that surrounded us during this period.

Many thanks to those that made/ make themselves available to be used by God to stand by us as we continue to navigate our paths through this period.

Your love and selflessness will forever be remembered and be rewarded by the Almighty God in Jesus Mighty Name.

Thank you so much!

With heartfelt love, appreciation and cherished memory.

Yours,

Mrs Olubusola Fashakin, mni

For the family.

