In loving memory of Mallam Isah Gusau….By Sani Usman Kukasheka

Gusau: Today, Friday, the 12th of January 2024, is a day that I will never forget. It is a day filled with sorrow and grief as I receive the devastating news of the passing of my dear friend and brother, Mallam Isah Gusau. Isah, who was the Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy to the Borno State Governor on Media and Strategy, tragically lost his life in a hospital on Thursday night. This news has left me with a heavy heart as I struggle to come to terms with the fact that Isah is no longer with us.

Isah was an exceptional individual, loved by many for his humility, friendliness, hard work, and dedication to his job. He had an infectious energy and was always fully committed to his work, whether he was in Nigeria or abroad. He had a deep passion for his role and was incredibly skilled at what he did. It is difficult to comprehend that such a vibrant and lively person is no longer with us.

I first met him back in 2014 when I was posted to 7 Division, Nigerian Army, during the height of the Boko Haram insurgency. Instantly, I was drawn to his humble nature, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to his job. Since then, our bond has grown stronger, with Isah looking up to me as an elder brother whom he defers to. Our relationship was mutual; we would often consult each other on media and public relations matters, and our friendship continued to flourish.

Our last physical meeting took place on November 26, 2022, at an event in Abuja. Isah was being honoured with an award, and he took the time to personally greet me and show me his accolade. Little did we know that this would be our final encounter in this world.

Isah was well-educated and deeply passionate about peace in Borno, Nigeria, and the world. He was a selfless individual, always striving for the best in everyone. His dedication and loyalty were evident in his work, and it came as no surprise when he was appointed as the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity by the Borno State Governor.

To Isah’s family, Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Borno State Governor, his colleagues, and friends, I extend my heartfelt condolences. We have all lost a great friend, brother, and dedicated professional colleague. Isah’s absence leaves a void that cannot be filled.

May Allah forgive Isah’s shortcomings and grant him a place in aljannah firdausi. May He bless all that Isah has left behind and grant strength and courage to his family, friends, and colleagues in this sorrowful and difficult time.

Brigadier General Sani Usman Kukasheka rtd) mni fnipr fapra fnarc FIOARM fspsp

Sarkin Yakin Kanwan Katsina

Friday, January 12, 2024

