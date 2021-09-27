In Ilorin, Businessman Docked for Fraud, Gets Stringent Bail Term

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, September 23, 2021 arraigned a prominent Ilorin-based businessman based, Chukwudubem Ezenwa, for offences bordering on fraud before Justice Muhammed Sanni of the Federal High Court, Ilorin.

Chukwudubem, who is the Managing Director of Chukwudubemapple Tech Limited, Ilorin was arraigned alongside one Adeleke Damilola on five counts of conspiracy and internet fraud contrary to Section 27 and 33 of the Cybercrime Prohibition, Prevention, Etc Act, 2015.

Count one of the charge reads:

“That you, ADELEKE DAMILOLA, CHUKWUDUBEEM EZENWA between the month of August and November 2020 in Ilorin, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, did conspire amongst yourselves to obtain $10,000.00 USD (Ten Thousand Dollars) from a credit card which does not belong to you through the use a cash App software device and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 27 (b) read with 33(2)(b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention Act) 2015 and punishable under same Section of the Act’’

The defendants pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.

Upon their pleas, counsel to the EFCC, Blessing Akinsola asked the court to fix a date for trial and remand the defendants in prison custody pending trial.

Justice Sanni admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N 1million with one surety in like sum. The surety must have a landed property in G.R.A, Ilorin, Kwara State with Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) which must be verified by the Kwara State Bureau of Land. In addition, the surety must deposit two passports and swear to an affidavit

.

While fixing October 22, 2021 for trial, the judge ordered that the defendants be remanded in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Centre pending the perfection of their bail conditions.

