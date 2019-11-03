In Hollywood, California, Atiku is celebrated

At the 6th annual Hollywood Weekly Magazine Film Festival, the world got to hear about the precarious political state of Nigeria when Atiku Abubakar was acknowledged as the “Peoples’ President” in front of an illustrious academy of movie makers in Hollywood, California, United States of America.

#FreeLeahSharibu activist, Reno Omokri, was honoured with the Humanitarian Cause of the Year Award at the ceremony, and when called to receive his award, he dedicated it to the duo of Atiku Abubakar and former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“In Nigeria, where I am from, we are all Leah Sharibus, because our rights, our freedoms and our economy have been abducted by a brutal backward, Stone Age dictator, named General Buhari, who is using every trick in the book to prevent the person that Nigerians genuinely elected as their President, the People’s President, Atiku Abubakar, from claiming his mandate. If everybody will keep quiet, I will not keep quiet. And that is why I dedicate this award to Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, the last democrat to govern Nigeria, and to Atiku Abubakar, the People’s President. Atiku Abubakar is represented today, by his son, Abba Atiku, and I invite him to say a word or two”, Reno said.

On his part, Abba Atiku, spoke and said “I know that the Nigerian people elected my father. However, as true Muslims, we have left the situation in Nigeria to the Almighty Allah. But I salute the courage and bravery of Leah Sharibu. And on behalf of my father, I hereby award Leah Sharibu a scholarship to the American University of Nigeria, Yola, whenever, she is freed”.

