In defence of Governor Uba Sani’s appointments so far, By Emmanuel Ado

Senator Uba Sani, the Governor of Kaduna State, was without doubt helped by several people and interest groups to win the Governorship election. This is a statement of fact.

What Senator Uba Sani as governor owes the entire people of Kaduna State, including those who “worked for him and against him”, is service. That is what he owes us. And this should be the position of his core supporters.

His supporters must be apostles of the message, that not Everyone can be in Government, but everyone can benefit from his Government, through the provision of facilities.

Governor Uba Sani, hasn’t committed any crime retaining some people from the Mallam Nasir El-Rufai administration. They have been appointed because they will add value. Moreover, all of us were very much aware of our campaign slogan; “CONSOLIDATION AND CONTINUITY”. Bearing this in mind, every discerning mind should definitely expect that some of those that served in the last administration will be retained.

It is also imperative to state that the appointments have just began. The Governor has not even filled up to 20 percent of the appointments he will be making. Therefore the complaints and murmuring are totally unfounded.

We should give the Governor our maximum support and allow him to take his time, and select the best amongst the numerous capable hands at his disposal. That way, we all shall reap the best dividends of the Uba Sani administration.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

