In Daring Rescue Operation, Troops Liberate Four FUGUS Students in Zamfara

In a daring rescue operation, Nigerian troops have liberated four students of Federal University Gusau (FUGUS) who were kidnapped by armed bandits on Saturday in Zamfara State.

PRNigeria gathered that the students were abducted in their off campus residence at Sabon Gida under Damba area of Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara state.

A defence intelligence said that in a timely and swift response to distress calls, the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, immediately blocked all major exit routes in tackling the armed bandits.

“The troops immediately mobilized and formed blocking position at a possible withdrawal routes which led to heavy gun duel with the terrorists.

“Troops superiority forced the terrorists to abandon the victims and fled. During the encounter with the terrorists, two of the students escaped while the two others a male and female were safely rescued by the gallant soldiers.”

A spokesperson for Operation Hadarin Daji, Captain Yahaya Ibrahim, when contacted by PRNigeria confirmed the success of the rescue operation.

