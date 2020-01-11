In Canada, Omo-Agege urges foreign missions to do more for Nigerians

By Haruna Salami

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has urged Nigerian diplomatic missions abroad to do more towards catering for citizens’ needs and projecting national interest more like the Nigeria High Commission in Canada.

Speaking during a visit to Canada where he attended the 25th Biennial Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth, Senator Omo-Agege lauded staff of the Nigeria High Commission in Ottawa, Canada for being sterling examples for other Nigerian foreign missions.

Omo-Agege equally expressed deep appreciation to Nigeria’s Acting High Commissioner, Mr. Joseph Atodo and staff of the Nigeria High Commission in Ottawa, Canada for being sensitive to the needs of Nigerians living in the country.

Omo-Agege, who paid a courtesy visit to the High Commission, said: “I thank you for the good job that you have been doing and the way and manner you have been projecting our government and our country.

“Unlike our missions in many other countries, the reports we have been receiving through the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations is really good, most especially in respect of the way and manner you take good care of our citizens’ needs here in Canada.

“Also, worthy of praise is the way and manner you have also projected the vision and mission of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Next Level Agenda.

“Apart from being the Deputy President of the Senate, as most of you know, I am also a stakeholder in the Next Level Agenda; therefore, when I see the value you add to the agenda, in support of the President, I want to acknowledge that you are doing much for the nation’s interest.

“So, I want to thank you. I came here to attend the conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers from Commonwealth nations; we have done most of the plenary work and the critical workshops are coming to an end.

“I extend my deepest appreciation to the acting High Commissioner and all of you for the very warm reception given to me; since I arrived Canada, you have made us to feel very much at home that it’s like we are in Nigeria and you have taken good care of us .”

Earlier, the Acting High Commissioner, Mr. Joseph Atodo, had introduced Senator Omo-Agege to staff who came from various geo-political zones of Nigeria.

The statement signed by Yomi Odunuga said the Deputy President of the Senate was accompanied by his Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring and Evaluation , Dr. Felix Okpe and veteran journalist, Mr. Oma Djebah who is currently a Mass Communication researcher at McMaster University Ontario, Canada.