In Bantex, I have lost a dear friend and partner in the service of Kaduna State

July 11, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Columns, Politics 0



By Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai

In the midst trying times, I have received with utter sadness news the departure my friend and brother, Excellency Barnabas Yusuf Bala (Bantex).

our days as undergraduates in the 1970s to our practice as colleagues in the construction industry and eventually partners in a governance project, Bantex was consistently a dependable man brilliance and imagination. He believed in the potential our state and in the capacity our people to work together for progressive attainments.

Together, we took on the task providing new leadership for Kaduna State in 2015. He brought to duties as Deputy during our first term unique insights as a politician with experience in navigating the diversity of our state. Bantex radiated hope and optimism in the future of our state, even when the circumstances were dreary.

Bantex had served the people of Kaduna State in several capacities prior to becoming Deputy . As a delegate to the 1994 Conference, chairman of Kaura Local Government Council and member for Kaura Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, he was a sterling symbol of representative .

We miss brilliance and commitment to Kaduna State, easygoing manners, his sense of humour and steadfastness to his convictions.

I have spoken to his family and conveyed our condolence on behalf of the government and people of Kaduna State. We shall work closely with his family to grant a befitting farewell to a man who gave so much to this even when hobbled by ill-health.

We have been blessed to know Bantex and to work with him. We pray God to grant him peaceful repose and to comfort his wife, and the entire family in this moment of grief and loss.

Signed

Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai
of Kaduna State
11th July 2021

Tags: , ,