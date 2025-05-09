In Anambra, Tinubu pledges to tackle erosion, gas plan, exclusion from rail masterplan

PHOTO L-R: Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Emeka Anyaoku and Deputy Senate President, Benjamin Kalu, during the commissioning of Anyaoku Institute for International Studies and Diplomacy, Awka, Anambra State, May 8 – Credit:State House

President Bola Tinubu pledged on Thursday in Awka to address key developmental challenges confronting Anambra State and the Southeast region.

According to a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy), these include erosion, underutilisation of gas reserves and Anambra’s exclusion from the National Rail Master Plan.

Speaking at a civic reception held at Alex Ekwueme Square during his state visit, President Tinubu assured the people of Anambra of the federal government’s commitment to upgrading road infrastructure and fostering stronger national unity through inclusive development.

Responding to Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s requests, the President acknowledged the persistence of abandoned federal road projects in the region.

He emphasised the strategic importance of completing roads linking Anambra to Kogi State to facilitate easier access to the South-South and Abuja.

“Abandoned federal road projects that link Anambra to Kogi then can become the fastest gateway between Abuja and Anambra South and South-South. I agree,” he said.

President Tinubu addressed the state’s exclusion from the National Rail Master Plan, assuring residents that the Federal Ministry of Transportation would rectify the omission.

“I am standing before you to say that the Ministry of Transportation is aware and will include the connection in the Master Plan and give it attention,” the President stated.

The President pledged federal support for ecological investments to tackle erosion and acknowledged the state’s vast gas reserves, noting that its omission from the National Gas Master Plan would also be addressed.

Commending the state government’s efforts in improving security, President Tinubu reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to collaborating with Anambra and the Southeast to ensure peace, stability, and shared prosperity.

‘‘With our progressive ideological alliance, we will continue to partner with your state to deliver shared prosperity in Anambra and to all Nigerians.

‘‘As your President, I have always said and am saying the same thing now: In our national anthem, we sing, “Though tribes are tongues may differ in brotherhood, we stand”.

‘‘We will continue to be brothers. We are one family, a single family, diverse, living in the same house called Nigeria. We are only staying in different rooms. Our diversity must lead to prosperity. We must work together to be a united Nigeria,’’ he said.

President Tinubu expressed deep appreciation for the chieftaincy title “Dikesimba of Anambra State”, conferred on him by traditional rulers of the state in recognition of his contributions to national development and unity.

The Traditional Ruler of Obosi and Chairman of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers’ Council, Igwe Chidubem Iweka, conferred the title.

He also recalled a 2005 title, “Omenife of Awka,” bestowed on him by Eze Gibson Nwosu.

During the visit, President Tinubu inaugurated the Emeka Anyaoku Institute for International Studies and

Diplomacy at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, an academic centre named after the former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku.

President Tinubu also toured and commissioned multiple components of the Solution Fun City in Awka, including the Anambra Country Club, Family Fun House, Water Park, and Amusement Park, which were built by the Soludo administration.

Other highlights included the launch of the Government House Mini City, the Anambra Tour of Light, and the unveiling of statues honouring five of the state’s historical icons, including Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Prof. Chinua Achebe, Prof. Kenneth Dike, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, and Mrs Margaret Ekpo.

The President also commissioned the newly completed Emeka Anyaoku Boulevard.

Welcoming the President, the Anambra State Governor described the visit as “historic and consequential,” noting that it symbolised a new era of collaboration and shared progress between the federal and state governments under a united progressive ideology.

“The last state visit by a president was in 2012, ostensibly to commission a brewery and another private enterprise. This visit is not just to commission projects. We have over 500 kilometres of roads, flyovers, and bridges completed and waiting for commissioning.

“What you commissioned today, Mr. President, are mere symbolisms of the audacity of our dreams for a new Anambra state. Like the Americans would say, you haven’t seen anything yet,” he said.

The Governor praised President Tinubu’s economic reforms and federal infrastructure projects benefiting the region—such as the rehabilitation of the Enugu-Onitsha Road, the Second Niger Bridge access roads, and ongoing erosion control measures describing them as “game-changers” for the Southeast.

Highlighting a long-standing ideological alignment, Governor Soludo recounted the APGA’s progressive roots and its policy of supporting the party and government at the centre since 2011.

He affirmed that “APGA is ideologically and strategically aligned with the centre,” stressing that both the APC and APGA are committed to federalism, inclusion, and people-focused development.

“In Anambra, we are firmly and comfortably progressives.

“We are implementing bold, people-centric programs, free education, healthcare for women, youth empowerment, and massive agricultural initiatives that align closely with the Renewed Hope Agenda,’’ he said.

Governor Soludo also extended gratitude for the appointment of Anambra indigenes to key federal positions and the establishment of the Southeast Development Commission.

“Mr. President, Anambra stands with you—not just in support, but in shared conviction.

“For the sake of Nigeria and future generations, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must succeed. We are prepared to support him in every possible way, not just to succeed, but to excel.”

PHOTO : L-R: National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu; Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, and his Wife, Dr. Nonye Soludo, at the commissioning of Government House Minicity, Awka, Anambra State, May 8. Credit:State House

Prominent voices from across the state, including Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Lady Ada Chukwudozie, Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Sir Emeka Offor, business leader and philanthropist, Mr. Rapulu Prince Nwaezekwe, Youth leader, and Emeka Sibeudu, Secretary-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, delivered goodwill messages affirming support for the President’s leadership and the path of national unity.

