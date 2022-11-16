In 5 Days, Nigeria Mourns Death of 2 Celebrated Journalists Turned Spokespersons

In a spate of five days, Nigeria has lost two of its cerebral and finest journalists turned spokespersons to key government officials.

They are Mal. Danladi Ndayebo, and Mohammed Isa Funtua, PRNigeria reports.

Ndayebo, died on Monday from internal injuries he sustained in an auto crash that occurred last Sunday, along Suleja-Minna road.

He was buried according to Islamic rites on Tuesday, after a funeral prayer at the Minna Central Mosque.

Isa Funtua, however, gave up the ghost last night, while still recuperating from the tragic incident.

Both Ndayebo and Isa Funtua reportedly traveled on the same vehicle that was involved in last weekend’s road mishap, some few kilometers to Minna, the Niger State capital.

PRNigeria gathered that the two friends were driving to Minna to sympathize with a mutual friend, whose child went missing, when their fatal crash occurred.

Ndayebo was formerly an Editor at LEADERSHIP Newspapers.

He served as Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to (then) Niger State Governor, Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu (Chief Servant), before he was elevated to a Commissioner of Information.

Ndayebo was the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Survey, until his death.

On his part, Mohammed Isa Funtua, is a nephew of the late Bullet owner, Ismaila Isa Funtua.

He worked with People’s Daily Newspaper, which his uncle was one of the owners/shareholders.

He was appointed Special Adviser on Print Media by the (then) Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aminu Tambuwal, while his late friend, Imam Imam, was the Chief Press Secretary to Tambuwal.

His Janaiza (funeral prayer) will take place today in Funtua by 2:30 pm.

Before his death, Isa Funtua, was the Special Assistant to the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, at the National Assembly, NASS.

He was also a Special Assistant on Public Affairs to then President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, between June 2015 and June 2019.

According to Ben Agande, a long term friend and colleague, Isa Funtua, had many years ago expressed the wish to be buried in Funtua, and not Abuja so that his family members in the hometown can have access to his graveside.

In a Facebook post, Mal. Yushau Shuaib, Publisher of PRNigeria and Economic Confidential, described Ndayebo and Isa Funtua as consummate journalists.

He said: “They were strategic communicators par excellence, moving from media houses to public relations as a former Commissioner of Information in Niger State, and spokesperson to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, respectively”.

According to Shuaib, not only Niger and Katsina States, but Nigeria, as a whole, has truly lost two eminent personalities in her communication industry.

He asked Almighty Allah to grant them Al-Jannatul Firdaus.

