Improving Security Situation in the Country, By Ismail Ahmed, Lanre Issa-Onilu, Tolu Ogunlesi and Salihu Moh. Lukman

The APC Legacy Awareness and Campaign, a voluntary think-tank group of the governing party, observed that in the last few weeks, there are some improvements in the security situation in the country. This is clearly the outcome of the renewed resolve of Nigeria’s security agencies to decisively deal with banditry, terrorism and all forms of criminality across the country. Nigerians are greatly encouraged by the reports from the various theatres of operation. We are confident that the sacrifices of our security agents, and the Buhari Administration’s investments in arming and supporting them, will not be in vain.

We acknowledge that serious challenges still exist, and there is still a long way to go in restoring a robust sense of security in the country. But it is also very important to continually acknowledge the victories and successes being recorded by our military and law enforcement agencies, in the various theatres of operation across the country.

The tide has definitely turned against Boko Haram and ISWAP in the North East, and is turning against the bandits and criminals in the North West. In the South East, relative calm has returned, and efforts are ongoing to fully neutralize the militant networks that have been troubling the region. In the Coastal Areas, the full rollout of the Deep Blue and Falcon Eye surveillance and security projects is certain to deal a strong blow on the activities of pirates and militants in the weeks and months ahead.

It is important to emphasize that the increased pressure being brought to bear on the insurgents was responsible for the worsening infighting and factionalization that recently resulted in the death of Abubakar Shekau, and is equally responsible for the wave of surrenders being recorded in the region.

In the most recent press briefing by the Defence Headquarters, it was disclosed that more than a thousand insurgents and their families have surrendered to the military in recent weeks, including two notorious Boko Haram bomb experts. Several bandits’ camps and hideouts have been bombed and destroyed in the Northwest, Northeast and North Central. Recent military operations have killed more than 150 insurgents, bandits and militants across the country; large caches of weaponry and ammunition have also been seized.

We welcome the renewed synergy between the Army and the Air Force in the Northeast and Northwest. We equally welcome the arrival of the Nigerian Navy’s brand new Landing Ship Tank (LST), and the Nigerian Air Force’s first batch of six Super Tucson aircraft. There is so much to be optimistic about as our security agencies, under the leadership of President Buhari, intensify efforts to secure every inch of the country.

Security challenges are best tackled by a combination of responses, which should not be limited to kinetic military action alone. The Administration’s focus on legislative reform, ease of doing business reform, and on mobilizing social investment, investment in agriculture, mining and infrastructure, are all steps aimed at directly creating the right enabling environment for jobs, investment and prosperity for the populace — and indirectly curbing insecurity.

It is known and acknowledged that mismanagement and embezzlement of funds meant for procurement of weapons and security equipment under predecessor PDP administrations was responsible for deteriorating security situation in the country. What the country is witnessing today is the outcome of decades of mismanagement, embezzlement and underinvestment in critical security infrastructure, which today is being reversed by the APC led government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

By prioritizing investments in agriculture, mining, infrastructure, and various foundational economic reforms, the Buhari Administration is laying the foundation for a Nigeria that truly works, one that will enjoy lasting security and prosperity.

Barr. Ismail Ahmed, Mr. Lanre Issa-Onilu,Mr. Tolu Ogunlesi,Mr. Salihu Moh. Lukman

August 19, 2021

