Improving insurance awareness of farmers to boost penetration — expert

By Ginika Okoye

Mr Ekerete Gam-Ikon, an insurance expert says improving insurance awareness of farmers will spur more farmers into keying into agricultural insurance policies.

Gam-Ikon, the Convener of ‘Insurance September’ told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday that most farmers did not understand the structure of agriculture based insurance policies.

He said the ‘Insurance September’ platform would be used to engage and educate the farmers.

“Insurance September is about engaging insurance policyholders.

“What informed our focusing on farmers for this year’s edition is because in the last three years, we have been involved in responding to the questions of farmers about insurance.

“The way agriculture insurance policies are structured, farmers do not seem to have an understanding of them, and so once they take loan, they are told to pay certain percentage as premium.

“We believe that if we succeed in improving the insurance experiences of farmers and insurance relationship, it will go a long way.

“We will be able to take the positions of farmers to different insurance associations and companies doing agriculture insurance,’’ he said.

Gam-Ikon said the farmers’ awareness, which would be held on September 29 would be hosted by ThriveAgric, an agriculture technology company.

He said the theme of the 2022 ‘Insurance September’ awareness is ‘Insurance for Farmers by Farmers’. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

