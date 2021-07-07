Improved service delivery: MDAs, stakeholders converge on Abuja

Stakeholders across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), converged on Abuja to brainstorm on improved service delivery in the public service.

The meeting organised by the office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation on Wednesday, is aimed at the engagement of heads of parastatal agencies, on the development of the “Federal Civil Service Transformation Plan – 2021 to 2025”.Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), said the objective of the meeting was to get input of the stakeholders into the service new plan so as to sustain the transformation of the public service.Yemi-Esan stated further that the meeting was also to discuss on the Federal Civil Service Strategy Plan (FCSSIP 2017 to 2020), which was aligned to the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan of the Federal Government.Represented by Dr Emmanuel Meribole, Permanent Secretary, Service Policy/Strategies Office in the office of the HOCSF, Yemi-Esan said FCSSIP was predicated on bringing improved staff competencies and skills through targeted and funded programmes across grade levels.

Other were result based performance and meritorious environment for civil servants with clarity on metrics and link to incentives (monetary and non-monetary) among others.” I am happy to note that we have made some progress in these areas despite the challenges of the time,” she said.According to her, a committee on harmonisation of all public service structures has been set up by the Federal Government.Prof. Ahmed Ala, Executive Director, Agric Services, Sokoto Roma River Basin Development Authority, applauded the Federal Government for a lot of reforms that had been carried out in the public service sector by different successive government.Ala, however, explained noted that some of the policies have been executed while some have not been able to achieve the desired result.

He, nevertheless, appealed to government to keep on doing its best to improve upon its plans to improve the system.Also, a participant at the meeting, Mr Mufutau Ojo, commended the OHCSF for engaging stakeholders.Ojo, the Special Assistant to Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Buki Ponle, expressed the hope that the recommendations of stakeholders would be implemented.This, he said, would help in tackling some of the bottlenecks that had limited the implementations of reforms in the Federal Civil Service.

Present at the stakeholders’ meeting were Chief Executives of Federal Government parastatal agencies including Mr Buki Ponle, Managing Director of NAN. (NAN)

