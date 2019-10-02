Improved partnership necessary to move NYSC forward – DG

The Director General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim,

has stressed the need for improved partnership with relevant stakeholders to move the scheme forward.

He said this when he paid courtesy visit to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

He described NAN as an important stakeholder which the NYSC held in high regard.

He added that “on assumption of office, one of my cardinal objectives was to strengthen relationship with stakeholders.

“We need support to really succeed and NAN is one of the credible partners we have.

“When I go on tour of NYSC camps, I see the coverage by NAN, it is quite encouraging. I believe NAN is one of the agencies

that can sensitise Nigerians on the workings of the scheme.”

Ibrahim commended NAN for helping to enlighten the public on the activities of NYSC, stressing that “I believe

Nigerians will want to be enlightened on what NYSC is doing; how the scheme operates, and I believe that NAN can help us in that regard.”

Mr Ibrahim Mammaga, the Editor-in-Chief and acting Managing Director of the agency, who described the DG’s visit

as a sign of respect to NAN, said that the agency was always ready to support NYSC in whatever way it could.

He said “you are always welcome to NAN. Your visit is a sign of respect and good relationship between NAN and NYSC.

“Presently, we have over 10 corps members serving in NAN. It is part of our responsibility to mentor the young ones so that they will also

contribute their quota to national development.

“We appreciate that whenever you have anything, NAN is always involved.

“We are 100 per cent government organisation and that is why we do not get involved in controversial issues.”

The Editor-in-Chief urged the NYSC to take advantage of NAN services to further project the scheme, saying that “in

terms of services, we have the multimedia unit, where we service our clients with audio and video clips for television and radio, as well as

text stories for the print media.

“We are everywhere in Nigeria, with zonal offices in Kaduna, Jos, Bauchi, Port Harcourt, Enugu and Lagos office.

We are here to serve the nation.”

Mammaga added that NAN also has foreign offices to take care of international issues, especially on matters that involve

the integrity of the nation. (NAN)