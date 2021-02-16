In his keynote address, Dr Adeola Odedina, Commissioner for Agriculture in Ogun, said that there was need for conserving degraded biodiversity in relation to ecosystem in order to mitigate the numerous effects of climate change.

Odedina, represented by Mr James Oyeshola, Director of Tree Crop and Rural Services, said that climate change had constituted a threat to several species, with the possibility of extinction.

The commissioner said that almost a quarter of the species present on land today might disappear by 2050.

“The effects of climate change can increase natural disasters.

“This may cause unpredictable and extreme weather impacts as well increasingly affect crop growth, availability of soil, forest fire, soil erosion, droughts, desertification of food shortage and water, among others,” he said.

Oyeshola explained that with more investment in research, scientists would be able to predict accurately the response of biodiversity to such rapidly changing temperatures and assess the potential risks as well as take measures to avoid negative consequences.