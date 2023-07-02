Implosion looms in Abia LP as Otti falls out with Party Hierarchy 

* Rejects T.A Orji, Abaribe, Ogah, Greg Ibe, Eziuche Ubani, Bourdex, Ginger, Darlington’s Commissioner Nominees

* Otti Runs Party As Sole Administrator-Party Source

There is imminent implosion in Abia State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) as Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti appeared to have activated a hostile mode against the leadership and members of the party.

Reports from the gravevine have it that Otti is also at war with opposition leaders in the state that supported and worked for his victory during the March 18 governorship election.

Sources close to Otti disclosed that before his inauguration, Otti had stated that he was not ready to work with known political names in the state, including members of his party, a position that he made manifest in some of the appointments he has made so far.

Sources in LP who accused Otti of running the state as a sole administrator disclosed that Otti appointed key members of cabinet including his chief of staff, SSG, and Special Advisers without the input of the state party’s leadership.

Most recent is the list of the 19 Commissioner nominees to the Abia State House of Assembly (described as “rubber-stamp”) which he did with no input from LP state leadership and some of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and All Progressives Congress (APC) members, on whose support he rode to victory.

It was exclusively gathered that the two federal lawmakers from Isiala North and South LGAs respectively, Senator Darlington Nwokocha (Senator representing Abia Central) and the member representing Isiala Ngwa North/South in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ginger Onwusibe; who were both elected on the LP platform, who had gone to remind Otti the damage his action was having on Abians and the party, Otti was said to have reminded them that they rode on his (Otti’s) popularity to win their elections.

Otti was said to have gone ahead to tell both federal lawmakers that he was not ready to work with them; that they should concentrate and mind their businesses in the national assembly and forget about the state.

A source within the government disclosed that to the chagrin of some PDP, APGA, and APC chieftains who supported Otti against their party candidates, Otti refused to honor recommendations made by them.

According to multiple sources, the former MD of the defunct Diamond Bank ignored nominations by the family of the former Governor of the state, Senator Theodore Ahamefule Orji.

A Commissioner nominee from Sen. T. A. Orji, Prof Udochukwu Ogbonna and Danny Ubannie popularly called Manja who was nominated by Sen. Darlington were outrightly rejected by Otti.

Otti was said to have also ignored nominations that came from Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Chief Uche Ogah, and Prof. Greg Ibe.

Otti also snubbed his Abiriba born financial backers including Bourdex Onuoha and refused to nominate any commissioner from the community.

He also snubbed the house member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia, Chief Obi Aguocha who recommended his In-law Aham Uko as commissioner.

It was also gathered some former commissioners including former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Hon. Umeh Kalu, former Commissioner for Works, Hon. Eziuche Ubani, former Commissioner for Youth Hon Dannie Ubani, former Commissioner for Finance Hon. Aham Uko, and Lagos-based Lawyer, Barr. Monday Ubani who had lobbied to be included in Otti’s cabinet were notable names alleged to have lobbied to be appointed but were ignored by Otti.

Meanwhile, members of LP in the state are complaining about what they described as non-inclusion of those that worked for the party’s victory of Governor Otti in the state.

