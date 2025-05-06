Implications of Underestimating the Power of Stakeholders in Building an Organisation and Its Sustainability, By Rosemary A. Effiong

In today’s complex business landscape, the success and sustainability of any organization depend not just on capital, innovation, or leadership but significantly on how well it engages and collaborates with its stakeholders.

Underestimating the power of stakeholders can have far-reaching consequences, potentially derailing an organization’s progress and threatening its survival.

Stakeholders are individuals, groups, or entities that have an interest in or are affected by an organization’s actions, objectives, and policies. They can be internal, such as employees, managers, and shareholders or external, such as customers, suppliers, government bodies, local communities, and even the environment.

Each stakeholder group holds a degree of influence that can impact the organization positively or negatively, depending on how they are engaged.

Stakeholders possess various forms of power, economic, socio-political, legal, and moral. For instance: employees drive productivity and innovation; clients determine the market relevance of a product or service; investors provide the financial backbone; communities and governments offer the license to operate, enforce regulations, and shape public perception and suppliers ensure the smooth operation of the supply chain.

Within the context of political party administration, understanding their roles and influence is key to building a strong, inclusive, and sustainable political organization. For example: Party Members (employees equivalent): These include grassroots mobilizers, volunteers, and staff who drive the day-to-day operations, campaigns, and internal innovation.

They influence party culture, strategy execution, and internal cohesion.

Voters and Supporters (Clients equivalent): Just as customers determine a product’s success in the market, voters determine a political party’s relevance and legitimacy. Their support at the polls validates the party’s message, leadership, and policies.

Donors and Sponsors (Investors equivalent): These stakeholders provide the financial support needed for campaigns, advocacy, and organizational infrastructure. Their backing often comes with expectations for accountability, visibility, or influence.

Regulatory Bodies and National Institutions (Governments equivalent): Electoral commissions, anti-corruption agencies, and judicial systems provide the legal framework within which political parties must operate. Their oversight ensures transparency and legitimacy.

Community Leaders, Civil Society, and Media (Suppliers equivalent): These actors supply vital public narratives, trust, and community-level access.

They can facilitate outreach or, if neglected, can sway public sentiment against the party.

Recognizing and engaging each of these groups strategically ensures not only the internal strength of a political party but also its public acceptance, credibility, and long-term viability.

When these stakeholders are unified and supportive, they create a strong ecosystem that can propel the organization forward. Conversely, discontented stakeholders can disrupt operations, tarnish reputation, or even catalyze legal action.

A common pitfall among leaders and founders is the tendency to overestimate their own power and vision while underestimating the influence of those around them. This can manifest as centralized decision-making, poor communication, or resistance to feedback. The results are often: mistrust and low morale among employees; resistance or backlash from communities and advocacy groups; loss of customer loyalty and legal challenges or regulatory sanctions.

When organizations assume they can navigate challenges or expand without stakeholder involvement, they risk building a fragile foundation that can not withstand scrutiny or crisis.

Meaningful stakeholder engagement is a strategic asset. When stakeholders are involved in planning and decision-making: Trust and loyalty increase, fostering long-term relationships; Risks are identified early, thanks to diverse perspectives; Innovation thrives, as stakeholders offer unique insights and feedback; Brand reputation improves, making it easier to attract talent, investors, and customers.

Sustainability is enhanced, as decisions align better with social and environmental expectations. Inclusive planning not only prevents conflict but also enhances resilience and adaptability in a rapidly changing world.

In the age of transparency and accountability, organizations that ignore or undervalue stakeholder engagement are increasingly vulnerable. Social media amplifies voices, whistle blowing is more common, and consumer consciousness is at an all-time high. Stakeholder power, once underestimated, can rapidly shift from dormant to decisive.

An organization is not built in isolation. Its growth and sustainability hinge on how well it understands and works with its stakeholders.

Underestimating their power is not just a strategic error. It is a structural flaw. True leadership recognizes that inclusive engagement, mutual respect, and shared value creation are the cornerstones of enduring success.

For any organization aiming for sustainability, acknowledging the strength of its stakeholders is not optional it is essential.