Implications of Insecurity on the Nigerian Child

By Maryam Mohammed Bawa

For decades now, vicious war and conflict have ravaged different parts of Nigeria. It is no longer news that insecurity in Nigeria today has become the order of the day. There is no day that passes by without you hearing of either killing, kidnapping, armed robber, farmers and herders clashes, ethnic clashes or abduction. Insecurity in the country has taken a different dimension especially in the Northern parts of Nigeria and the Nigerian child is the most vulnerable; though in some other parts of the country, it is the farmers that are mostly affected as they cannot go to their farms for fear of being kidnapped or killed. Almost every part of the country has been hit by violence and crime.

Recently, a video of some Nigerian youths who were abducted from their school in Kaduna State were beaten up by the abductors on social media. These children were not only beaten up, but their bodies were also cut with knives and other sharp objects as well as ransom. Some female students were raped and suffered so many inhumane treatments. What was their offence? Their offence was going to school so they can be better citizens of the country. In Kaduna State for example, schools are closed and children are still at home doing nothing. Their hopes of returning back to school seem to be a mirage while other children in some states are enjoying the liberty of attending schools. Their mates and siblings in other states have gone a year ahead of them while some have even graduated.

As a result of insecurity, thousands have been killed, driven and displaced over two million people from their homes, left families destitute, and denied decent education to many children. Sincerely speaking, insecurity causes paranoia to everyone, which results in constant fear of what might happen because of how unstable the security situation is. This also leads to other factors such as lack of movement from one place to another. Also, the challenges of insecurity have caused parents to prefer the safety of their children to education, which then leads to higher rates of illiteracy.

Illiteracy is one among the causes of insecurity and in the case where there is a high number of youths and children that are illiterate, they will be more susceptible to crime. Even if youths are educated, there are other factors that affect them, such as psychological traumas, which often make them subscribe to negative thoughts. Insecurity in Nigeria is a big problem that needs urgent attention because its consequences are many, and it is crippling the future of the country. Students are being kidnapped everyday with tears on the faces of their parents. The question is, what chance does a Nigerian child have for a better education? It is imperative that people in authorities, religious bodies and other Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO) seek for an urgent solution to these problems. Let’s save the Nigerian child; let’s save the future of Nigeria.

