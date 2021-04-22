Implementation of pension adjustment in progress- PTAD

Dr Chioma Ejikeme,  Secretary of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), says implementation of the pension adjustment is in progress.


Ejikeme in  a statement  on Thursday in Abuja through  Mr Gbenga Ajayi, PTAD’s Head of Corporate Communications, noted that the implementation was most likely to commence at the end of April, going by the submissions that had been by all stakeholders.


“Ejikeme held a meeting with the Executives of the  of Pensioners (NUP) led by Dr Abel Afolayan on March 16, where the issue of the implementation of the pension adjustment was openly discussed.


“ The gave their at the meeting, the secretary told the   that the implementation is most likely to commence at the end of April,  going by the submissions  by all stakeholders,” she said.


Ejikeme urged  pensioners under the Defined Scheme not to protest as they had earlier planned during the  11th quadrennial Delegates Conference.
 
The had initially resolved to  protest the  the of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on  April 23, over  delay in the implementation of the consequential adjustment to the pension benefits occasioned by the recently approved minimum wage.


 
The secretary, said there had been a little delay due to unforeseen circumstances but the implementation   still start as early as May.


“ Our senior  have nothing to fear because we have a President that demonstrated greater commitment to the welfare of our pensioners through PTAD.

“ We know that the pensioners have waited enough, although the issue of the COVID-19 played a significant role in the delay, we wish to encourage our senior to trust that the consequential adjustment will be without further delay,” Ejikeme said. (NAN)

