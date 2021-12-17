Implementation of innovation policy will fast track agric revolution – Minister

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Mustapha Shehuri, says if implemented, the National Agricultural Technology and Innovation Policy (NATIP), 2022 to 2025 will improve Agricultural mechanisation in the country.

Shehuri said this at the national validation exercise of the draft NATIP 2022 to 2025, in Abuja.

He said the policy if implemented, would also enhance access to improved inputs, and linkages among research and teaching institutions,as well boost extension service delivery.

“This draft National Agricultural Technology and Innovation Policy will create access to finance and ensure security of agricultural land and other investments that are Agro-based.

” he thematic issue in this policy framework include stakeholders’ synergy, knowledge creation and transfer, private sector driven mechanisation, commodity value-chain development.

” Also, land and climate management, agricultural financing and appropriate strategies have been highlighted for smooth implementation.

” The strategies have been re-defined to also focus on the establishment of cottage industries and agro-processing zones for priority commodities, establishment of functional models of Ranches, Grazing reserves, Integrated meat and dairy processing facilities.

” It also gives adequate attention to the Fisheries Value Chain particularly the artisanal Fisheries with the aim of reducing the import to meet domestic consumption.

” The approach adopted by the Ministry to achieve sector policy of ensuring National Agricultural development is through commodity value chain across the Crops, Livestock and Fishery sub-sectors.

” As well as through investments in Rural Infrastructure, Research technologies, Credit access, Climate adaptation, Mechanization, Storage facilities, Extension services, Agro input and Processing plants.

” These are fundamental and basic issues on Agriculture that have been appropriately dealt with in the new Policy,” he said.

Shehuri noted that the Federal Government has been developing agricultural policies and strategies from Operation Feed the Nation in mid 70s to Green Revolution in the early 80s.

He said the National programme for Food Security and the recent Agricultural Transformation Agenda and Agricultural Promotion Policy were aimed at ensuring Food & Nutrition security, Wealth and Job creation in the country.

” This validation exercise is a platform for sharing experiences and making input into the draft NATIP.

” The forum will enable stakeholders to understand the policy direction seamlessly towards economic diversification, food security and wealth creation in the country as the objectives of the Ministry.

” The Ministry has facilitated agro-input centers, agro-processing centers, agribusiness incubation centers and agro-industrial estates.

” All these interventions have translated to an appreciable contribution of the sector to nation’s gross domestic product.

” These efforts has translated into the sector positive growth throughout the COVID – 19 period and beyond.

” Following the above and other special interventions into the development of agriculture, the Ministry from 2015 to 2020, has developed and promoting over 30 commodity value chains.

” It has embarked on construction of rural roads, provides solar and motorized boreholes as well as many mini water treatment plants in Rural areas facilitated across the country.

” Other Interventions include, mini earth dams, water harvesting structures, tube wells, silo complexes, processing complexes and farmers markets as part of collective effort to upscale infrastructure that is required to make Agriculture works,” he said.

Shehuri urged the participants to be open-minded in sharing ideas with a view to contribute to the development of this robust sector strategic plan that would help Nigeria achieve food security, create employment and stimulate economic growth for national development.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr Ernest Umakhihe, who was represented by the Director, Planning and Policy Coordination, Alhaji Abdullahi Zubairu, urged States and non-state actors in the Validation exercise to critically examine the policy measures of the draft NATIP policy framework for the purpose of aligning national and regional priorities as well as ensuring ownership and collective implementation in the country.

In his goodwill message, Rep. Munir Danagundi, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Agricultural Colleges and Research institutions, said that there should be timelines for the policy direction to be “effective and achievable”

Also, Chairman,House Committee on Agricultural Production and Services, Rep. Muktari Dandutse, said the validation exercise is a collective task to reposition the Agricultural sector.

He assured that the legislature would continue to facilitate laws that would speed up the development of the sector. (NAN)

