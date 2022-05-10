Implementation of ECCDE, yardstick for child education devt- UBEC

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

The executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, Dr. Hammid Bobboyi has said the Early Child Care Development and Education,ECCDE’s implementation is a yardstick for nurturing a child’s educational development through early stimulation and transition into primary school.

Bobboyi said this yesterday at the opening of capacity development training of teachers, teachers and care givers of UBEC early child care development and education ECCDE modern centers and ECCDE desk officers from SUBEB for quarterly early learning in Basic Education held in Kano, yesterday.

Represented by the Deputy Executive Secretary, Technical, Prof. Bala Zakari, Bobboyi explained that the capacity building workshop is focused on Reggio Emilia and other child center approach which is basically “Learning with play”, brain and physical development of child, improvisation of low/no cost teaching and learning materials as well as curriculum utilization and implementation on the one-year pre-primary curriculum, so as to boost the teaching ability and to support you in managing contemporary challenges in the implementation of ECCDE in the UBE program.

The ES appreciated efforts of all care givers of stakeholders involved in the process of ensuring that this capacity building becomes a success.

In her own contribution, the Director, Special Programs, Dr. Ene Adikwu said the training is aimed at familiarising participants with the skills and techniques on Reggio Emilia and other child central approaches so that participants will be able to manage effectively.

Adikwu stressed that the success of every child hold care and education depend on the collective effort of all stake holders who are saddled with the responsibility of impacting Knowledge on this children through early stimulation, care and language skill among others.

She called on the participants, the SUBEB to give all seriousness it deserves in order to ensure that what is taught there is put into good use.

The Commission, being a major stakeholder in the Basic Education service delivery is committed to ensuring that all the children of school age, irrespective of their background, are enrolled and retained in a qualitative learning environment.

Thus, the construction of 64 well equipped UBEC direct intervention Model Learning Centers in the 6 geo political zones in 23 states and FCT.

The five day training drilled participants from SUBEB, UBEC and other stakeholders in Basic Education delivery.

