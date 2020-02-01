Implement National Health Act Now, NARD urges Govt, stakeholders

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has called on the government to as a matter of urgency implement the National Health Act that was enacted since five years ago.

Dr. Aliyu Sokomba, President NARD, made the call on Thursday in Abuja during the National Executive Council (NEC) Meeting with the theme, “Implementation of the Health Act: Bedrock for improving the Nigerian Health Sector.”

Sokomba who noted that the Act sought to address the challenges facing the health sector, decried the fact that there has been no serious political commitment since its enactment five years ago.

He said,”The Act sought to address poor access to health care, non-availability of essential drugs and vaccines, skewed health manpower distribution across the country, quackery, mushroom health facilities, hospitals turned to ‘mere consulting clinics’, assault on health care providers, rights and obligations of health care providers, and right of users.

“Though the Act was enacted over five years ago, there has scarcely been any serious political commitment by government to implement the Act.

“You will agree with me that since the enactment of the Act nothing tangible has changed.

“It is my hope that urgent and committed efforts would be made this time around to change the narrative.”

He also called on the government and critical stakeholders for life insurance (Death in service) for doctors in Nigeria. While he equally appealed to them to see to the actualization of the life insurance benefits for doctors.

He further called on relevant stakeholders to see to the just end of the issue of the assault on the female doctor, who was attacked and stripped naked by relatives of her patient in Maitama hospital, Abuja.

Also speaking, the President, Abuja Resident Doctors (ARD) FCTA/ Chairman, Local Organizing Committee (LOC), Dr. Roland Aigbovo said that strengthening the health sector is key to achieving the target of the Universal Health Coverage at end of this year 2020.

He appealed to the Honourable Minister of Health to help expedite the full implementation of the National Health Act.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire in his remark noted that the theme of the conference is a strong reminder of their obligation to devote more human and financial resources to qualitative and foundation level healthcare that is accessible, affordable and acceptable to the users.

He pointed out that National Health Act of 2014 provides a framework regulation, development, and management of the national health system and sets standard across the entire spectrum of health care delivery.

The Minister stressed that as custodians of the health of Nigerians and stakeholders of the health sector, doctors have a moral, ethical, and professional responsibility to contribute and to ensure the building of a robust health system that is not only functional, but befitting of the country’s proper standing.

“Underscoring this is a health force that is knowledgeable, skilled, dilligent, focused and working in harmony.

“Only with these attributes can we as doctors hope to get the respect and recognition we deserve.

“All hands must therefore be on deck to build the healthy nation of our dream because as we know health is wealth, and a healthy nation is a wealthy nation,” he said.