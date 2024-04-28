Impersonation: Nigerian Army hands over dismissed soldier, 3 others to police

The Police Command in Lagos State says the Nigerian Army has handed over a dismissed soldier and three others to it over alleged impersonation.

The command’s spokesman , SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the handing over to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Hundeyin said that an Army Captain (name not mentioned), attached to Dodan Barracks, Obalende ,brought the four suspects (names withheld), to Onikan Police Division on Friday at about 5.01 p.m.

He said that all the suspects were of no fixed addresses, adding that one of them was dismissed from the Army in 2016.

Hundeyin said the suspects were caught wearing camouflage, T-shirt and face cap of the Nigerian Army.

“On interrogation, it was discovered that the suspects frequently committed various crimes using military accoutrements and they equally used them to beat check points.

” Efforts are on to ascertain how they got the army uniforms. Investigation is ongoing, ” he said. (NAN)

By Moses Omorogieva