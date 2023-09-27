Impeachment plot: Ondo Lawmakers formerly serve Notice of allegation of gross misconduct against Deputy Governor

The Ondo State House of Assembly formally served the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the notice of allegation of gross misconduct, on Monday, 25th September 2023 within Seven (7) days after the notice was presented to the Speaker of the House of Assembly.

The Notice was signed by Eleven (11) members of the House which is more than one-third of the members of the House required to sign the impeachment notice under Section 188(2) of the Constitution.

According to a statement by the Speaker, Olamide Oladiji, “The impeachment notice contains Fourteen (14) specific allegations of gross misconduct with detailed particulars to which the Deputy Governor is expected to react to not later than Seven (7) days from the day he was served.

“Hitherto, the House has refrained from publishing the allegations because of the need to accord the Deputy Governor the courtesy of being served with the notice, first,”

