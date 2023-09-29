Impeachment: Ganduje sets up committee to address crisis in Ondo

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman on Thursday in Abuja set up a nine-man committee to intervene in the impeachment crisis rocking Ondo State Government.

Mr Edwin Olofu, Ganduje’s Chief Press Secretary announced this in a statement.

He said the committee which would be under the leadership of Aminu Masari, a former governor of Katsina State would also see to the peaceful reconciliation of all parties involved.

“The national secretariat of the party is really concerned about the unfortunate political situation in Ondo State, which if not quickly averted, may lead to further disaffection among party faithful.

“Therefore, in order to avert the misunderstanding, and after critical observation of the situation, the national secretariat has decided to

wade in.

“With a view to foster I better understanding that may likely lead to amicable resolution,” Ganduje said.

He assured the party members that the committee would interact and dialogue with all its stakeholders in the state based on mutual respect, with a view to finding a lasting solution to the crisis.

He urged all parties to remain calm and to extend all the necessary cooperation and support to the Masari-led committee.(NAN)

